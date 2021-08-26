Essential visits only at Borders hospitals as Covid infection rises in the community

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

It’s hoped this decision will help free up staff to care for very poorly patients and will also reduce the risk of visitors who may not be aware they have Covid while visiting.

Currently, there is an increase in patients requiring care for Covid-19; high numbers of attendances at the emergency department for non-Covid patients, leading to long waits there; and long waits for beds for those who require inpatient care.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “Our services are under extreme pressure and we really need the help of the Borders community.