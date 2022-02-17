Covid test support for businesses

A lateral flow test.

The package includes an initial supply of LFD test kits and assistance in setting up regular deliveries, either through the national workplace testing programme (if the workplace has 10 or more staff) or by helping businesses to become an LFD collection point for their staff (if it has nine or fewer workers).

Also included are a 30-45 minute Covid-19 testing training and question and answer session, either online or in-person, as well as ongoing support.

Head of Community Covid-19 Testing and Consultant in Public Health, Chris Allan, said: “We know that Covid-19 can have a really negative impact on workplaces through staff absence and the need for businesses to close for enhanced cleaning. This can cause disruption, stress and loss of earnings.

“Regular LFD testing is quick and easy to do and it helps to minimise these negative impacts by detecting Covid-19 cases early so that workplaces can limit the spread of this highly transmissible virus.

“We have already helped over 60 workplaces set up LFD testing for their staff and have had received positive feedback about their experience. If you would like to help your staff to regularly test with LFD kits, please get in touch with our team via [email protected] or 01896 826370.”