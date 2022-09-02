Covid boosters programme
NHS Borders has announced that additional Covid-19 booster vaccinations will be made available from Monday, September 5.
The booster programme will run alongside the flu vaccination programmes and, wherever possible, those eligible will be offered flu and Covid-19 vaccines together.
The booster will be available to frontline health and social care staff, those aged over 50 and over and those with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk.
The vaccinations are to be administered in community clinics and the housebound will get their vaccination at home.
A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: “Our vaccination teams will start offering autumn/winter vaccinations to care home residents and staff from the week commencing September 5. Those who are housebound will be contacted directly by our local vaccination team – appointment letters will not be issued to this group.
“Those aged 65 years will receive their appointment details by post (blue envelope).”
Those aged 12 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosupression and carers aged 16 to 49 will be invited to book their appointment via the national online portal, as will those aged 50 to 64. Booking is expected to be open from mid to late November with vaccinations administered from late in November.