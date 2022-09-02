Covid boosters programme

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid boosters are being made available from September 5. Photo: Paul Reid.

The booster programme will run alongside the flu vaccination programmes and, wherever possible, those eligible will be offered flu and Covid-19 vaccines together.

The booster will be available to frontline health and social care staff, those aged over 50 and over and those with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk.

The vaccinations are to be administered in community clinics and the housebound will get their vaccination at home.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: “Our vaccination teams will start offering autumn/winter vaccinations to care home residents and staff from the week commencing September 5. Those who are housebound will be contacted directly by our local vaccination team – appointment letters will not be issued to this group.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Those aged 65 years will receive their appointment details by post (blue envelope).”