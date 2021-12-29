Covid-19 cases continue to rise

There are currently eight in-patients who have tested positive for Covid in the region's hospitals. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The rise in cases in the week to December 14 (344.5) and the week to December 21 (622.2), saw the Borders ranked fourth highest in Scotland in percentage change (80.6%), with only West Dumbartonshire, Glasgow City and Dundee City presenting a higher rise.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with 313 new cases reported today (the first day since before Christmas figures were updated by Public Health Scotland), the new running seven-day total is 1,211, our largest ever, which gives an overall total of 13,592 since the pandemic began last March.