Covid-19 cases continue to rise
The rise of Covid-19 cases in the Borders continues, which appears to indicate the vastly more transmissible Omicron variant has taken hold.
The rise in cases in the week to December 14 (344.5) and the week to December 21 (622.2), saw the Borders ranked fourth highest in Scotland in percentage change (80.6%), with only West Dumbartonshire, Glasgow City and Dundee City presenting a higher rise.
And with 313 new cases reported today (the first day since before Christmas figures were updated by Public Health Scotland), the new running seven-day total is 1,211, our largest ever, which gives an overall total of 13,592 since the pandemic began last March.
There are currently eight patients in the region’s hospitals who have tested positive for the virus.