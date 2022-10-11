Community urged to drop-in to care sessions

Council representatives paid a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in the Netherlands, to look at new way of providing care services.

Plans to develop the facility were agreed as part of the council budget approved in March 2022. A separate project will see a similar solution provided in Hawick, with more than £22.5m of capital allocated to cover the cost of the two Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership developments.

Working with National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi), the aim for the sessions is to capture the views and ideas of local residents and other stakeholders to gain their views on how the community can integrate with the care village.

The feedback will also be used to help develop the full business case due to be presented to both the council and the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Integration Joint Board in 2023.

The drop in sessions take place on Monday, October 24 from 10-2pm at the Community Centre in Essenside Drive, Tweedbank; and on Thursday, October 27 from 10-2pm at Cafe Recharge, 58 Island St, Galashiels.

There is no need to book, but if you have any queries, you can email: [email protected]

As the plans will include the transfer of services currently provided at Waverley (Galashiels) and Garden View (Tweedbank) residential care facilities, additional engagement is being held with staff, residents, family carers and other relevant stakeholders.

Councillor David Parker, executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “To ensure we continue to provide high-quality care for our older residents and keep up with the anticipated increase in demand for health and social care services, we have committed to delivering two new care villages in the Borders over the next four years, including the one to be located in Tweedbank.

“These drop in sessions are a chance not only for people find out more about the proposals, but also to give us your views on how the local community could support and integrate with the care village.”

