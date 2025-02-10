Collect fit-to-leave patients from hospital invitation

By Paul Kelly
Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 13:23 BST
Borders General Hospital's A&E department is exceptionally busy.placeholder image
Borders General Hospital's A&E department is exceptionally busy.
Family members are being invited to collect fit-to-leave loved ones from Borders General Hospital.

The invitation has been issue to relieve exceptional pressures on health services at the hospital on the outskirts of Melrose.

The Emergency Department at the BGH is exceptionally busy, with a number of people requiring admission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Borderers are asked to only attend the department if it is a life-threatening emergency.

If you have a minor injury or urgent health problem which isn’t life-threatening, call NHS 24 on 111.

Calling 111 first will help us to reduce pressure on our staff and services and help you to get the right care in the right place – often closer to home and without the need to visit the Emergency Department.

A NHS Borders spokesperson said: “You can also help by collecting loved ones when they are fit to leave hospital.

“Finally, please protect your loved ones, our staff and yourself by following hand hygiene advice when visiting healthcare settings.”

Related topics:MelroseBorderersNHSNHS Borders
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice