Claire wins Luminate award
A therapeutic activity co-ordinator for the Borders Specialist care Dementia Unit (BSDU) at NHS Borders, has received the Arts in Older People’s Healthcare award at this year’s Luminate Scotland Creative Ageing Awards.
Claire Weddle received the award for her hard work providing meaningful activities to those who have, or may have, dementia.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Claire worked tirelessly to ensure the Elderflowers – a team of professional art practitioners who are trained to work in healthcare environments with people living with dementia – were able to continue visiting patients in the BSDU, virtually, then later recommencing in-person visits.
Claire said: “This was such a surprise, I think I’m still in shock. It’s so nice to have the appreciation of others for the commitment put into the work I have done on the ward; particularly during lockdown and Covid.
“As I said to those who attended the event, I am not the only person at NHS Borders who has gone that extra mile in patient care. I work with an amazing team, and I share this award with all my colleagues at NHS Borders.”
Alzheimer Scotland dementia nurse consultant, Christine Proudfoot, said: “The Elderflowers are a huge part of the therapeutic interventions to our patients in the BSDU. It is fantastic that Claire was able to continue coordinating these visits throughout the pandemic.”
The award was presented to Claire at an event at the Scottish Parliament on November 22.