Claire wins Luminate award

Claire Weddle receives the Arts In Older People’s Healthcare award from Clare Adamson, MSP. Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Claire Weddle received the award for her hard work providing meaningful activities to those who have, or may have, dementia.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Claire worked tirelessly to ensure the Elderflowers – a team of professional art practitioners who are trained to work in healthcare environments with people living with dementia – were able to continue visiting patients in the BSDU, virtually, then later recommencing in-person visits.

Claire said: “This was such a surprise, I think I’m still in shock. It’s so nice to have the appreciation of others for the commitment put into the work I have done on the ward; particularly during lockdown and Covid.

“As I said to those who attended the event, I am not the only person at NHS Borders who has gone that extra mile in patient care. I work with an amazing team, and I share this award with all my colleagues at NHS Borders.”

Alzheimer Scotland dementia nurse consultant, Christine Proudfoot, said: “The Elderflowers are a huge part of the therapeutic interventions to our patients in the BSDU. It is fantastic that Claire was able to continue coordinating these visits throughout the pandemic.”