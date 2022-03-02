Charity sets up new clinic to provide a free homeopathy service in Galashiels

Luci Lawless.

Scottish Borders Homeopathy is run by qualified homeopath Luci Lawless, a licensed practitioner since 1998, and has appointments available on the last Friday of every month, from 1pm to 4pm, at Complete Health Borders, 36 Gala Park.

Homeopathy is a complementary or alternative medicine based on a series of ideas developed in the 1790s by a German doctor called Samuel Hahnemann and aims to treat the whole person rather than just symptoms.

It is used to treat a wide range of conditions, including physical conditions such as asthma and psychological conditions such as depression.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remedies are produced through repeated dilution of natural materials.

Luci said: “I first discovered homeopathy in my teens when I was looking for a more holistic form of medicine. Homeopathy treats the whole person, rather than a set of symptoms, and I’m looking forward to to helping the people of Galashiels to find freedom through health.”

Consultations are free of charge but you will need to pay for any homeopathic prescriptions (usually between £7 to £18), although the first prescription is free.

Homeopathy UK is funded entirely by supporters.