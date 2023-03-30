News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
49 minutes ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
14 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Care is in the community

A mum of three found out just how much her rural community cares when she “poured her soul” into a post on an online community page following a particularly difficult weekend.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:49 BST- 2 min read
West Linton mum Emma Stenhouse with son Luis.
West Linton mum Emma Stenhouse with son Luis.
West Linton mum Emma Stenhouse with son Luis.

Emma Stenhouse of West Linton now runs a “Caregivers Connected” group which aims to help neurodiverse children in her community, and it’s going from strength to strength.

Emma told us: “Two of my children have autism and ADHD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Back in October of 2022 after a terribly complex weekend, I poured my soul onto a community Facebook page in the hope that there were others in my community who would understand.

"The response I had from my initial post was unbelievable. I arranged a meet up in our local village centre … and Caregiver’s Connected was born.

Most Popular

“We now meet once a month in the West Linton Village Centre.

"We have also started out reaching to different localities, which is just incredible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We offer a safe place with no judgment, we offload our worries and the challenges of that particular week, but most importantly we are inclusive.”

Emma says that the group has enjoyed the input of guest speakers who visited and offered their services, and the community involvement in the group is now “huge”.

She said: “We are raising awareness of our young people’s complexities.

“Back in December we held our first ever Caregiver’s Connected Christmas party for all our neurodiverse children and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These are children who would normally sit out or not be invited at all.

"We had a absolute ball.

"To see the smiling faces really pulled at the heart strings. We were invited to turn on the Christmas lights, which was a really memorable moment. The children of our group were in the spotlight for all the right reasons.”

The next event for the group is a “sports day with a difference” on Tuesday, May, 30, at 6.30pm on the village’s lower green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma added: “I would like to invite everyone to this event to join in with games, silent disco, the fun fair and so much more, but most importantly show your support to caregiver’s connected and their families.

"Learn more about our neurodiverse children and let’s celebrate them, because they deserve to be celebrated.

“This is going to be a night to remember. We will raise awareness of these young people within our communities, but also help them to identify safe members of the community that they can turn to in the event that they need help.”

ADHDFacebook