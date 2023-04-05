Can you help blood bikes?

Blood Bikes Scotland is looking for Borders volunteers.

Motorcyclists who live in the Borders or the outskirts of the Lothians are being encouraged to sign up to help support NHS Borders.

Blood Bikes Scotland acts as a free courier service for the NHS in Scotland, carrying anything that will fit onto the specially-adapted motorbikes, mainly blood samples and medication.

All the volunteers, including the management and chairman, do not take a salary and all monies for the charity are raised by fundraising.

Riders must have passed their advanced test within the past two years, if not the charity can put them in touch with Borders Group Advanced Riders to sit the test. The charity also owns cars for those who wish to join who do not have a motorbike licence, although must also have their advanced driving certificate.

Borders regional representative Campbell Chatham said: “There is more demand for the charity’s services as it becomes better known by the hospitals and health centres. I require at least six more volunteers.

“It is great to give something back to the NHS after such a difficult period. The bike is supplied with fuel and insurance and there is nothing like riding in the Borders on a mercy mission for the NHS. There have been occasions where lives are at risk, therefor it can be very satisfying to know you are helping in very difficult circumstances.”

