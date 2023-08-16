Call for defibrillators at Borders railway stations

Craig Hoy MSP.

The MSP’s call comes following a response received by Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene from former SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart, which listed the 56 train stations currently equipped with the life-saving equipment, a list which did not include Tweedbank, Galashiels or Stow.

Mr Hoy said: “Having easy access to a defibrillator device can often be the difference between life and death.

“While it is welcome that over 50 stations in Scotland now have them on site, I am keen to ensure that staff and passengers using Borders stations have access to one too.

“You never know when an emergency situation might arise, so having a defibrillator on hand to use before emergency services arrive, would be of great help.”