Call for defibrillators at Borders railway stations

A call for defibrillators to be installed at Borders railway stations has been made by Craig Hoy MSP.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Craig Hoy MSP.Craig Hoy MSP.
Craig Hoy MSP.

The MSP’s call comes following a response received by Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene from former SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart, which listed the 56 train stations currently equipped with the life-saving equipment, a list which did not include Tweedbank, Galashiels or Stow.

Mr Hoy said: “Having easy access to a defibrillator device can often be the difference between life and death.

“While it is welcome that over 50 stations in Scotland now have them on site, I am keen to ensure that staff and passengers using Borders stations have access to one too.

“You never know when an emergency situation might arise, so having a defibrillator on hand to use before emergency services arrive, would be of great help.”

Mr Stewart confirmed that plans to install further defibrillator devices across the ScotRail network are being developed.

