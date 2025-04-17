Burnout Borders: Melrose mindset coach develops programme in an effort to boost mental health

​Jill Clowes has launched a coaching programme for people suffering with their mental health.

A Borders mindset coach is using ‘Stress Awareness Month’ to help people realise other routes to getting their life back on track.

​Scotland’s mental health crisis has worsened in 2025, according to government figures, which is causing fresh concern.

Public Health Scotland have revealed that mental health referrals have increased by 22% over the past year and more than a third of GP consultations are now related to mental health conditions, according to government data.

The rise in anxiety, depression and stress-related conditions is said to be unparalleled, with the effects of Covid-19 combining with rising economic and societal pressures as key reasons given by patients.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) has also revealed that the number of school pupils with mental health problems in Scotland surged by nearly 600% between 2014 and 2024. Despite this, the Scottish Government cut mental health funding last year from £290 million to £270 million.

Jill Clowes, based in Melrose, has launched a coaching programme for individuals and teams across the Borders and beyond, in an effort to boost mental health.

“The data we’re seeing from the Scottish and UK Governments is really worrying,” she said, “but it’s not surprising for me, to be honest, because I’m seeing more and more people needing support.

“I am very passionate about this area and don’t believe that anyone should settle for just getting through the day. We all deserve a life we feel proud of - one that’s aligned, fulfilling and successful on our own terms – and not just accept ongoing struggles with emotional wellbeing. That starts with mindset, which is something we hear the world’s leading sports people or business leaders talk about as being crucial to their performance, but is actually very relevant for everyone in their daily life.”

Jill believes that burnout, a sense of overwhelm and self-doubt have now become more common than confidence and clarity in the population after the Covid pandemic and isolation, and the growth of social media. She has been working in this space for more than two decades developing what she terms “a values-driven, results-focused approach”, both with individuals and organisations.

She said: “The key with coaching someone to improve their mindset is that it has to be grounded in real results, not just theory. So, whether I’m working one-to-one with individuals or partnering with forward-thinking teams, we’re focused on creating a change that sticks.

“But a lot of people don’t think about mindset when they’re struggling with mental health issues. So, as April marks Stress Awareness Month, I’m trying to shine a light on how mindset can manage pressure and help you to navigate the demands of modern life. It’s about recognising stress triggers, reframing limiting beliefs and taking back control of your life really.

“I work with people who are often held back by self-doubt or chronic overwhelm. But with the right mindset, they start showing up differently, leading powerfully and achieving the kind of success they didn’t think was possible.”