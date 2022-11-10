Brave Borderers share their experiences of living with dementia in four new films

Jenny Smith.

The films, commissioned by Galashiels-based Borders Care Voice, introduces four people who live in Hawick, Peebles and St Boswells and reveal how they have adapted to life since a dementia diagnosis.

They share their experiences and explain the support they receive and how dementia is affecting their lives.

Prue Pullen, unpaid carer and film participant, said: “Few people really understand what it is like to live with dementia or to care for our relatives with the diagnosis.

“I was keen to take part so I could give people a glimpse into our lives, the challenges Alzheimer’s presents, how we struggle to cope, and to point out to the authorities how desperately in need of help we are.”

All the short films are available watch online, go to https://vimeo.com/showcase/9884593

Jenny Smith, Border Care Voice’s chief officer said: “Most Borderers are affected by dementia at some point in their lives, either by living with a diagnosis or as family members and friends.

“We need to build a Scottish Borders that is dementia-friendly, and where people can get the support they need throughout their dementia journey.

“We hope that these films will help break some taboos in our communities and show decision-makers what kind of support is needed locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The films were created as part of Borders Care Voice’s ‘Dementia Voices’ project, funded by the Life Changes Trust, part of the National Lottery Community Fund.