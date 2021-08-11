Poppy Lunn unveiled the memorial stone which is adorned by her artwork. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A memorial was unveiled today, Wednesday, August 11, to remember all those in the Borders who have lost their lives at the hands of Covid-19 over the past 16 months.

Just as the fallen in warfare have memorials to remember them, there is now a black granite obelisk in the grounds of Borders Crematorium in Melrose to remember the 157 who have passed on.

The obelisk is also a thank you to those who have offered support to communities across the region throughout these troubled times.

The memorial was unveiled by 13-year-old Galashiels Academy pupil Poppy Lunn, whose artwork design, incorporating thistles and a rainbow, is incorporated on the memorial after she won an artwork competition.

At the ceremony today, attended by crematorium manager Judith Emond, the Borders NHS chaplain Reverend Michael Scouler and paramedics, poems were read and hymns sung.

Roger McLaughlin, Westerleigh Group CEO, which operates the Borders Crematorium and several others across the UK, said: “Human nature is such that, over the centuries, people have commemorated significant, life changing events, by creating permanent memorials.

"We felt we needed to do something, not only to remember those who have passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.”

