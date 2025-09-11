Booze and babies are a bad combination, Borders health chief warns

A Borders health chief has highlighted the importance of going alcohol-free during pregnancy.

Booze and babies are a bad combination a Borders health chief has warned as he highlighted the importance of going alcohol-free during pregnancy.

International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day was held this week.

The awareness day takes place on the 9th day of the 9th month to draw attention to the importance of going alcohol-free for the 9 months of pregnancy.

Borders Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (ADP) is promoting this national awareness day and encouraging everyone to help spread a simple but vital message: alcohol and pregnancy do not mix.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) refers to a range of lifelong conditions that can occur when a baby is exposed to alcohol before they are even born. These conditions can include developmental, learning and behavioural issues.

As FASD is entirely preventable, it is crucial that women are supported to make informed choices to protect their babies.

Children affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder often face significant challenges throughout their lives.

These difficulties stem from alcohol-related damage to the developing brain during pregnancy. This puts them at significant disadvantage compared to other children of their age and they often require high levels of support from families, schools and health professionals throughout their lives.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, director of Public Health at NHS Borders, said: “Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder can lead to a lifetime of disadvantage for babies born with the condition. We must do everything in our power including supporting potential mothers, to avoid leaving this legacy to the next generation.

“The good news is that FASD is 100 per cent preventable by avoiding alcohol during pregnancy and while trying to conceive. If you think that you might be pregnant, it’s better not to drink any alcohol until you are sure you are not.”

Sarah Horan, director of Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Professionals at NHS Borders, said: “Everyone can play a part in raising awareness and preventing fetal alcohol harm. Families in particular should be supportive, especially when they are made aware of the long-term health benefits.

“The earlier we can provide factual information and practical guidance to prospective mothers and their partners, the better the outcome will be for their baby. Any woman who is concerned about alcohol in pregnancy should speak to their midwife.”

Information, support and advocacy to families caring for a child affected by FASD can be provided by contacting [email protected] or by accessing FASD Hub | Home | Adoption UK Charity.

For more information on Alcohol and Drugs Services in the Borders please visit www.badp.scot.nhs.uk.