Robert Marshall finished 22nd in the park run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Wallaceneuk Park Run is a free, weekly, timed 5k walk/jog/run staged every Saturday morning.

It is open to all ages and abilities and is organised entirely by volunteers.

The main aim is for it to be friendly and fun and at the latest event on Saturday, October 9, 82 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 53 were first timers and four recorded new personal bests.

Myles McNulty Junior ahead of Myles McNulty senior at the finishing line of Wallaceneuk park run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Representatives of 16 different clubs took part and last weekend’s event had a special twist with competitors urged to wear the shirts of their favourite football teams in support of Kelso FC, members of which are raising funds for Radio Borders Cash for Kids campaign.

It would be remiss not to name-check the 14 volunteers who make the event possible.

They are Jacqueline Neill; Lorna Davenport; Sarah Davenport; Liz Lawrie; Andrew Hay; Michael Lewis; Terni Jhooti; Nicola Robertson; Maia Lewis; Amy Robertson; Denny Calder; Lynne Lauder; Suzie Milburn and Clare Gavan.

The male record is held by Darrell Hastie, who recorded a time of 16:46 in March 2020.

Gary Morrison finished 5th in the park run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The female record is held by Emily Strathdee, who recorded a time of 19:18 last month.

Wallaceneuk Park Run started on January 18, 2020.

Since then 748 participants have completed 1,259 park runs, covering a total distance of 6,295 km, including 222 personal bests.

A total of 75 individuals have volunteered 230 times.

Fraser Hewie, captain of the Kelso 2009 team, on the Wallaceneuk Park run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

To learn more go to @Wallaceneukparkrun

Mick Purves on the park run. (Photo: BILL MCBURNIE)

David Stewart from Kelso competing in the Wallaceneuk park run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)