Garry Goodfellow, Ali Campbell and Owen Stewart at the start of their 'Old Stroller's 24 hour challenge'. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The ‘Old Strollers’, a walking group formed in lockdown, headed off this morning, Friday, July 23, on a herculean venture to bolster causes and individuals close to the three members’ hearts.

The task set by the participants – Garry Goodfellow, Ali Campbell and Owen Stewart – is anything but a stroll in the park.

They have given themselves the challenge of taking on the St Cuthbert’s Way Walk in under 24 hours, all 100km in support of Chris Laidlaw, who has embarked on completing 12 marathons in 12 months for three charities, including Alzheimer’s Scotland, and for the Matt Hampson Foundation, the sports injury charity, and for Niall Harris from Jedburgh, who was left paralysed after a mountain bike accident last year.

Garry Goodfellow, Ali Campbell and Owen Stewart at the start of their 'Old Stroller's 24 hour challenge' with Niall Harris. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

They set off from Holy Island at 10.30am today and if all goes to plan they’ll reach Melrose in the early hours tomorrow.