Young artists urged to let their imaginations Shine

The winners' designs will be projected onto Kelso Town House.

The competition, “Shine” has been launched by the organisers of the Borders Art Fair, which takes place in Kelso’s Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park, and it’s part of a programme to celebrate the area’s creativity and encourage artists of the future.

Young people up to the age of 18, who live or go to school in the Borders, are being invited to reimagine the façade of Kelso Town House, the main building in the town’s square. The best designs, which can be hand-drawn or digital, static or moving, will be projected onto the building for two spectacular nights in February (12th and 19th), alongside artwork from some of the finest contemporary artists participating in next year’s art fair, being held from March 25-27.

There will also be prizes for the best entries at primary and secondary level.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair director, said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for young people to showcase their work on a huge, professional scale. We want young people to get creative, use their imagination and come up with striking, visually stimulating designs that take our breath away.

"The last couple of years have been so restrictive for this age group and it’s time they had some fun. The projection will be recorded and available to view on our website after the event too.”

Information packs will be sent to schools this week and any young people interested in entering should contact their teacher, or visit www.bordersartfair.com where templates of the Kelso Town House can be found.

The deadline for receipt of entries is December 20.