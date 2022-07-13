What will become of old school in Jedburgh?

The former Jedburgh Grammar School.

The future of the former Jedburgh Grammar School site is to come under the spotlight with the launch of a new public consultation.

The currently empty school buildings, at The Pleasance and in other parts of the town, were left redundant once the £32m intergenerational Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park opened in April, 2020.

Now the town’s public is being invited to have their say on the future of the school site, with views being sought on redevelopment opportunities, which could include housing, a hotel, retail or care facilities.

Scottish Borders Council intends to sell the site for redevelopment and is keen to get the input of the local community into their preferred uses to inform the process and assist potential buyers.

Councillor Simon Mountford, the council’s executive member for estate management and planning, said: “The former grammar school site obviously holds many memories for Jedburgh residents, is a key town centre location and includes listed structures. Its redevelopment could also form an important element to the regeneration of the town.

“Therefore it is important that, as we seek to market the site, the community gets the opportunity to identify potential uses which would help address local needs and support the economy of the area.

“A range of uses have been considered as possible opportunities, from housing to a hotel and care facilities, while there are also potential commercial uses, including retail. This consultation is a chance for local residents and businesses to play their part and potentially help shape the future of the site.”

The online consultation will be available until Sunday, August 21, with arrangements also being made for in-person consultation opportunities. The dates and venues of these events will be finalised and promoted soon.

As with the redevelopment of any site, there will be a number of considerations on how it could be developed, including flood risk, archaeology, access and how it would relate to the immediate surroundings.