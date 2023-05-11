Traders are now web savvy

Borders College is offering one-to-one advice on digital skills.

The courses, which gives local businesses the chance to work with a dedicated instructor to identify specific needs and areas of learning, have been prepared in collaboration with South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), South of Scotland Digital Skills Hub, and Dumfries & Galloway College.

Local businesses such as Hawick’s MJS Joinery and The Beauty Yard, based in Selkirk, have already undertaken bespoke training to boost their digital skills.

Both companies looked at areas such as using the web effectively, using social media to promote their businesses, sharing information online and using the best communication tools.

Fiona Murchie of Independent Salt, who undertook the training with the college, said: “I liked how this course was delivered.

"The one-to-one approach was good, and to have time between sessions to try things out or do homework.

"I can use the information I received and have already looked into different sites for a new logo.

“Prior to this training, I had no idea where to start regarding the building of a website and I was unaware of the potential they can have.

"I don’t have a business Facebook page or Linkedin, but thanks to the training, I am now better informed about how these could also help me build the business.

Susan Rennie, accounts manager for commercial short courses and VQ delivery at the college, said: “Sole traders could choose which type of digital training they wished to undertake, and having this delivered on their premises meant that it didn’t take up ‘business time’.”

“The feedback we have received has been extremely positive.

"One employer felt that it is apparent there is a real desire for the college to take an interest in people’s aspirations to build digital skills to assist in business growth and provide the help to do this in an understanding manner, having the personalised client 1-2-1 support.”