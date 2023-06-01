Students with skills for life

Organisers and staff with the students and the certificates.

The course included training in customer service, data science, employability, healthy living, IT skills, emergency first aid at work, health and safety, food hygiene and work experience.

This was a very successful course, with three of the candidates already securing employment and one progressing to another course.

The course ended with a celebration event attended by the candidates and Jo Pringle, programme support officer from Scottish Borders Council, who sourced the funding for the course through The Scottish Borders LEP, and who presented the certificates.

Also in attendance was Mike Niven from the Department for Work and Pensions, Fiona Turnbull, Borders College account manager and Ross Docherty, Borders College course tutor.

Mr Niven said: “Our Train for Life course, run in partnership with Borders College has again been a great success.

"Borders College has supported candidates to achieve a range of certified training and enhanced their employability skills.

"We are already seeing great results with candidates securing job interviews, starting work trials and moving into full-time work.”