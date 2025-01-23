Schools to close and Council services to be disrupted by Storm Eowyn

Care at home services will operate but on a risk-based approach, focusing on supporting those most in need. Families are asked to help wherever possible and safe to do so.

All Contact Centres and Social Work offices will also be closed, with services available online or over the phone. All SBC-run public transport services are cancelled for Friday.

The red warning covers a large part of the Scottish Borders from 10am to 5pm on Friday, with gusts of up to 90mph possible widely. A wider amber weather warning for wind runs from 6am to 9pm on Friday and covers the whole of the region. Very significant wind speeds are expected across the whole area, with a significant risk of disruption and danger to life.

The public have been advised not to travel within the red weather warning area by Police Scotland and should expect travel disruption across a much wider area too. Extended power outages are also possible.

David Robertson, Chief Executive of Scottish Borders Council, said: “Red weather warnings are extremely rare and highlights the very real risk to life from this incoming storm.

“As a precaution, and in line with the guidance and advice we’ve received from partners including the Met Office and Police Scotland, we have taken the decision to close all Borders schools on Friday and to cancel or close various services. This is in the interest of public and staff safety.

“I’d urge local residents to prepare now for Storm Eowyn. Information and advice from the Met Office, Scottish Government and others can be accessed through our dedicated webpage – www.scotborders.gov.uk/severeweather - where we will post local updates throughout the red and amber weather warning periods.

“With strong winds expected into Saturday it is likely that any clear up efforts will extend right through the weekend, particularly in relation to clearing fallen trees from roads. We will not put staff in danger to clear trees when there is a risk of others coming down, and therefore road closures could be in place for some time. It is likely that there will be disruption to services into the weekend.”

A multi-agency Incident Response Group will operate from the Council’s Emergency Control Centre throughout the red and amber warning periods to co-ordinate the response and any recovery efforts.

During this time updates will communicated through the Council’s website – www.scotborders.gov.uk/severeweather - through the SB Alert emergency messaging system and social media channels.

An underlying yellow weather warning for wind is in place between midnight on Thursday/Friday and 11.59pm on Friday, highlighting a risk of disruption outwith the red and amber warning periods. A further wind warning covering the northern Scottish Borders then comes into effect and runs through until 3pm on Saturday, although wind speeds are expected to lessen during this time.