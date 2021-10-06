Scarecrow competition in a Borders village is one of the highlights of the year

By Paul Kelly
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 11:51 am
Ancrum Primary school's scarecrow, made by P1 - P3 with teacher Mr Steven Strother. (Photo: BILL McBurnie)

Locals get their creative juices flowing by creating imaginative scarecrows which are dotted all over the village.

You can spot scarecrow policemen, a scarecrow Mr Bean and even a scarecrow Bear Grills. It’s particularly welcome this year to bring a bit of laughter during such foreboding times.

Ancrum Primary School pupils enthusiastically got involved and put their own scarecrow on display. And Ancrum Go Gardening Group also put up a prize for the most creatively designed straw man, woman or animal. "It's great these days to have a bit of light relief,” a villager commented.

Man of straw.
Ready, teddy, go.
Chill out, scarecrow.
You've got to laugh.
Cop that!
Minions at large.
The eyes have it.
It's a dog's life.
