Scarecrow competition in a Borders village is one of the highlights of the year
Villagers in Ancrum love clutching at straws at this time of year.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 11:51 am
Locals get their creative juices flowing by creating imaginative scarecrows which are dotted all over the village.
You can spot scarecrow policemen, a scarecrow Mr Bean and even a scarecrow Bear Grills. It’s particularly welcome this year to bring a bit of laughter during such foreboding times.
Ancrum Primary School pupils enthusiastically got involved and put their own scarecrow on display. And Ancrum Go Gardening Group also put up a prize for the most creatively designed straw man, woman or animal. "It's great these days to have a bit of light relief,” a villager commented.