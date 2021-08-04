Results helpline for pupils opens on Tuesday morning

Results helpline number and website

For some, it will be just what they are hoping for, for others, their future path may not be as clear as they had hoped.

So, a national helpline – 0808 100 8000 – is being provided by Skills Development Scotland, from 8am on Tuesday, offering advice, information and guidance for young people and their parents and carers.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice about options, or reassurance following SQA results, the advisers are ready to help.”

SDS’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations Sharon McIntyre said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.”

This year’s Results Helpline will be open from:

8am-8pm on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th August

9am-5pm on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th August

9am-5pm on Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th August

SDS’s expert careers advisers can discuss options and next steps including vacancies at UK universities and colleges, Clearing, Modern, Foundation and Graduate apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.

This is the 10th time that Galashiels-based careers adviser Karen Turton has volunteered to be part of the Results Helpline.