Results helpline for pupils opens on Tuesday morning
Borders pupils will receive confirmation of their national, higher and advanced results on Tuesday, August 10.
For some, it will be just what they are hoping for, for others, their future path may not be as clear as they had hoped.
So, a national helpline – 0808 100 8000 – is being provided by Skills Development Scotland, from 8am on Tuesday, offering advice, information and guidance for young people and their parents and carers.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice about options, or reassurance following SQA results, the advisers are ready to help.”
SDS’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations Sharon McIntyre said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.”
This year’s Results Helpline will be open from:
8am-8pm on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th August
9am-5pm on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th August
9am-5pm on Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th August
SDS’s expert careers advisers can discuss options and next steps including vacancies at UK universities and colleges, Clearing, Modern, Foundation and Graduate apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.
This is the 10th time that Galashiels-based careers adviser Karen Turton has volunteered to be part of the Results Helpline.
She said: “This has been a year like no other for young people and it is important to recognise the challenges that’s meant for them and to reassure them that there are still options and opportunities for them. It’s equally important to let them know that whatever their results might be, our advice - as always - is don’t panic and we can help.”