Public thanked for views on new Peebles High School

Councillor Leagh Douglas.

Three separate sessions were held in Peebles, Innerleithen and West Linton, which offered the opportunity for members of the community to view in more detail the proposed designs for the new school and provide feedback to Council officers.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “Following these sessions, the project team are now evaluating the feedback received and making some alterations to the design of the building floor plans.

“Further communication will be issued once this has been completed and updated plans will be available to view online as soon as possible.”

Once all collated, the council will publish the feedback received from the three sessions, along with responses to these comments on the project’s website which can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/peebleshighschoolnewbuild

In addition, further engagement sessions will be scheduled for later this spring for the amended designs to be viewed.

Councillor Leagh Douglas, executive member for education & lifelong learning, said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to everyone who attended the Peebles High School engagement sessions and contributed their feedback on the current designs.

“Your feedback is truly valued and will now be carefully reviewed before informing any further changes to the design of the school and its current floor plan.