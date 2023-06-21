£32m Borders school receives the thumbs up from education inspectors

Jedburgh Grammar Campus has been praised by inspectors.

The Education Scotland and the Care Inspectorate report on Jedburgh Grammar Campus and Nursery Class has recognised a number of key strengths in the school’s work.

During their visit in April this year, inspectors talked to parents/carers and young people and worked closely with the headteacher and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the effective leadership of the headteacher and senior leaders, the inspectors found that a “new, purposeful learning community has been established”, in which children and young people thrive and achieve successful outcomes.

Head teacher Susan Oliver was delighted with the report.

The report conferred a ranking of ‘very good’ for the quality of leadership and ‘good’ for all other categories.

Inspectors noted an “aspirational ethos” across the campus, which is underpinned by well-established values and positive relationships. These values help to create a shared sense of purpose that is demonstrated through children and young people engaging well in, and being motivated by, their learning.

In the nursery, clear improvements were noted due to leaders and practitioners continuing to work effectively as a team to make positive improvements to the quality of the learning environment and children’s experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the effective work of staff and partners, children and young people’s well-being is strengthened, which contributes to most children and young people feeling “safe, supported and valued”.

Headteacher Susan Oliver said: “We are delighted that the recent inspection recognised the united approach which has led to key strengths and achievements, and a setting where our children and young people can thrive.

“The inspectors saw the impact on our learners of shared values, positive relationships and high expectations, along with a range of engaging learning and leadership opportunities. We are proud that they recognised the strong foundations being established in nursery, with the well-being of children and families being paramount to the work of practitioners. We are also pleased that they saw the ways our children and young people are developing skills for life, learning and work, including highlighting very effective practice in supporting learning in a digital context and consistently positive destinations for our school leavers.

“Establishing the campus as such a positive learning environment for our children and young people from 2-18 has been a team effort and I would personally like to thank our children and young people, staff, parents, carers, partners and local community for their support in bringing the campus vision into reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jedburgh Parent Council Chair, Lynsey Graham, added: “I am delighted by the outcome of the recent inspection. These results are a reflection of the hard work of our school’s dedicated Senior Leadership Team, staff and pupils.

“Our thanks and congratulations go out to all involved. The Parent Council looks forward to supporting the school going forward.”

Inspectors are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.