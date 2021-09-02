Praise for college's eco learning room

The STEM Hub Eco Room in Hawick's Borders College campus.

The awards are one of the most prestigious events within the property sector and

celebrates the amazing work carried out by businesses throughout Scotland.

The fantastic recognition comes after the Eco Room was ‘highly commended’ at The

Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT) annual awards in December 2020,

where it was described as having ‘good architectural design technology and design aspects.’

Robert Hewitt, Facilities Manager at Borders College commented:

“We are delighted that the Eco Room has been shortlisted for the Herald Property Awards,

as it showcases the latest sustainable construction methods and demonstrates how we can

build comfortable modern homes, and meet our zero-emissions targets.

“The Eco Room and the Sustainable Construction Hub will be pivotal in upskilling our local

workforce to tackle the climate emergency challenges we face.”

This year’s virtual event will take place on Thursday 30th September and will be hosted by

Des Clarke, regarded as one of the most exciting performers in the UK and widely regarded

as the trusted voice of radio comedy in Scotland.

The event will take place in the ‘Awards Room’, which is an exciting and interactive venue

that brings together the presenters, sponsors and guests in a unique and engaging awards

experience that allows everyone to connect.

The Eco Room is part of the STEM Hub, utilising a Passive House approach to ensure high-

energy efficiency, making the best use of new materials, super insulation, triple glazing and

solar gain. Its Passive House design ensures airtightness and creates a space that is self-

ventilating. Using footage recorded from all stages of the build, virtual reality enables

learners to immerse themselves in each aspect of the build and lets them see how different

materials are used to maximise efficiency.

Environmental monitoring and thermal imaging help to demonstrate how the methods used

to build the Eco Room differ from more traditional structures. The principles of airtightness

can be exhibited using an airtightness testing kit, and training can be provided on this to

students and local businesses alike.

Stuart Davidson of Stuart Davidson Architecture, who worked on the project, commented:

“To be shortlisted for the award is great recognition for the client’s focus and commitment

to creating a sustainable teaching facility. Our aim from the outset was to create a structure

that was cutting edge, asked questions on buildability and renewable techniques.

“It fuses a number of specialist construction techniques such as “passive slab” floor, natural

insulation and breathable membranes to create a building which will be able to be