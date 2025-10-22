Powering up success: Eyemouth High competes in the Greenpower International Final at Goodwood

Over the last 10 years, the Eyemouth High ERacing team has achieved remarkable milestones.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From winning multiple Greenpower races, to receiving a first-place trophy presented by two-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart as well as organising an ambitious Goblin Challenge across all Eyemouth cluster schools, our team has led the way for Greenpower in the Scottish Borders. Team leaders Mr Paul Watson and Mr Kenneth Bender had one final goal: to attend the Greenpower International Final.

To qualify for this prestigious event, a team must have won at least one race during the season. In the past we had qualified but unfortunately, we did not have the resources to attend. Although we didn’t meet this requirement this year, Greenpower graciously offered us a wildcard entry. We were thrilled and deeply grateful for the opportunity, and we became the first Scottish Borders school to compete at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, October 12, the Eyemouth High ERacing team arrived at the misty gates of Goodwood Motor Circuit: the hallowed ground of British motor racing. As we settled into our assigned paddock slot, we found ourselves as clear underdogs. Amid a flurry of vans and trailers jostling for limited space, other teams unloaded high-tech equipment, including computers running analytical software and simulators which showcased prominent corporate sponsorships.

Beast from the East on the Goodwood Circuit

Undaunted, we focused on preparing our car, Beast from the East, and setting up displays to promote the Jim Clark Trust and Museum. Our car’s design pays homage to Jim Clark’s iconic 1967 Indianapolis 500 Lotus.

Following an intense 60-minute practice session, we fine-tuned the car and finalized our race strategy. The Beast from the East was pushed into position on a grid of 84 cars. The flag waved, and stopwatches were started, while cheers erupted along the legendary straightaway. Our drivers concentrated on maintaining clean lines and smooth power application.

To avoid pit lane congestion and meet the minimum requirement of two pit stops, we opted to pit early for our first two drivers. This strategy proved effective. During the final stint, a red flag was waved due to an accident on the circuit. Fortunately, no one was injured. While the cars sat idle, the race timer continued to run. When green flags signalled the restart, many teams dove into the pits for their final stop, allowing us to overtake several competitors and secure a strong lap count in the first race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day turned glorious under the autumn sun, with the roar of Spitfire Merlin engines soaring overhead. In the second race, we maintained our strategy and improved our lap count. Each driver handled the Beast from the East with skill, and our pit stops were executed seamlessly. In the end, we outperformed eight teams, finishing 42nd out of 50 cars in the F24 Kit category.

We extend special thanks to Scottish Border Council and a heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors and partners who supported us in achieving this ambitious goal.