Positive update on Scottish Borders' new school projects

Educational milestones are in sight after a positive report was issued on the progress of under-construction schools in the Borders.

Members of Scottish Borders Council were last week provided with an update on the “significant progress” being made with various school capital projects.

These projects aim to enhance educational facilities and improve the learning environment for pupils across the region.

Hawick High School project began in October 2022 and has reached a critical milestone with planning consent granted on March 31, 2025. The project is now proceeding to market testing, with supporting works set to commence soon.

The official opening of the new Earlston Primary School took place in June this year. (Pic: Scottish Borders Council)

The new primary school in Earlston was completed and opened on February 3 this year, with an official opening ceremony held on June 20 which was very well attended.

Currently, Phase Two, which involves demolition and site levelling works, is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of October. The project continues to stay within the approved budget.

The approval for the new Galashiels Academy was received in June 2023. The project includes a new build development for a secondary school and community facilities.

Phase One of the build began in July 2023 and is due for completion by the end of this year, with the new school in operation before prelim exams take place in January 2026, unless an unexpected event arises.

Phase Two will involve the demolition of the old buildings, providing an area for new sports pitches and tennis courts.

The Peebles High School project includes works that allowed for the extension of the existing sports provision and provided a new 3G pitch.

Phase One construction began in August 2023 and is and is due for completion by the end of 2025, with the new school in operation before prelim exams take place in January 2026, unless an unexpected event arises.

Phase Two will involve the demolition of old buildings and extensive external landscaping.

After facing challenges before the pandemic, Eyemouth Primary School project was restarted in the summer of 2024.

A feasibility study has been undertaken to develop proposals for a new primary school at the existing High School site, including a new early years and family centre.

A council spokesperson said: “Where new schools have been constructed, we understand how exciting it is for pupils to be in their new schools, however, in some cases the proximity to the older school means there could be some disruption during demolition works.

“We would like to ensure education staff, parents and carers that measures have been put in place to mitigate the risks of disruption to young learners’ education during demolition and construction works.”

Councillor Julie Pirone, SBC executive member for Education, Youth Development and Lifelong Learning, said: “Scottish Borders Council remains committed to enhancing the educational facilities and learning environments for pupils across the region.

“I am immensely proud of these new schools and it continues to be my vision that we provide the best possible schools for all our children across the borders.

“These projects not only aim to provide state-of-the-art buildings to increase aspiration and attainment. We look forward to the successful completion of these initiatives and the positive impact they will have on our young people, teachers and parents.”