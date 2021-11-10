Pupils made a giant poppy from recycled material with art teacher Joanne Gilfillan. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A two and half metre square poppy – made from recycled jewellery, crisp packets and chocolate wrapping, amongst other things – is now located prominently in the window at the main entrance to the campus.

Art teacher Joanne Gilfillan said: “Every year we try and do something to mark Remembrance in school, something which involves the community since we are a community school.

"We decided we would ask the community to donate recycled materials and we would then come up with a huge poppy that would be on display in the school to mark the 100th year of the poppy.

Jedburgh Grammar School pupil Sian proudly presents a giant poppy that she helped make out of recycled materials.

"We had several pupils at the school putting it together. We just wanted to make it more significant because it was the 100th anniversary.”