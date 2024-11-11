Philiphaugh ELC Shines

Philiphaugh ELC received a glowing report from there most recent Care Inspection, that took place on Wednesday the 23rd of October. Some of the highlights were as follows -

The report states that children are happy and confident, receiving "warm and nurturing care from adults that know them really well".

Children's rights and wellbeing, are reflected in the development of their skills and this consolidates learning holistically. Individual needs are meant throughout the day, as well as during snack and mealtimes. All experiences and opportunities are shared online with parents. Parents commented "The staff invite the parents along and read stories and play anytime".

The environment is well populated, rich with both literacy and numeracy, as well as supporting aspects of STEM learning.

The staff were responsive to each other, proactive and flexible. They are lead by a strong leadership team who give strong direction with clear focus, this enabled staff to feel valued as part of a highly skilled team.

Care Inspectors found significant strengths during their visit to Philiphaugh ELC.

The inspection itself can be found on the Care Inspectorate website.