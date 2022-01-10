Parents asked to enrol kids online next week

Councillor Carol Hamilton

Scottish Borders Council is inviting parents of children due to start early learning and childcare (nursery) from August 2022 to register their child for a place during the week of January 17-21.

Children born between March 1, 2018 and February 29, 2020 will be eligible to apply.

Parents of children who will turn five years old between August 18, 2022 and February 28, 2023, who wish to apply to defer their child’s entry to Primary 1 should also register their child for a place at this time.

Parents or carers should complete the online application form which will be available at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/elc from January 17.

They will need to have electronic copies of their child’s birth certificate and proof of address available to upload along with their application.

The council has moved to this new online process as part of its Covid-19 response, enabling parents to enrol their children without having to meet up with any staff in the child’s proposed primary school.

They should then make contact with their local school to confirm the application has been made.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people, said: “Parents of any child due to start early learning and childcare are asked to complete the online form that will be available during enrolment week.

“The online process is one that was introduced as part of our response to the pandemic and we hope parents continue to find helpful and straightforward.

“I wish all our youngest learners all the very best as they take this important step, safe in the knowledge that every effort will be made to ensure it is a positive experience for both them and their families.”

For advice about individual procedures for enrolling children, parents should contact their local early learning and childcare setting or visit: www.scotborders.gov.uk/elc.