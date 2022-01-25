Parent tells of bullying concerns at Galashiels Academy
This week, The Southern was sent some shocking videos of incidents of bullying at Galashiels Academy.
The parent who sent them, who we are not naming, said her daughter had been attacked last Tuesday by another pupil, who she claimed had assaulted another student the previous day and had been allowed to come back into school.
The videos, which we can’t share in order to protect the children involved, show scenes of varying levels of violent behaviour, both in school corridors and around the town. Other pupils are heard off-screen, goading the perpetrators on.
The parent told us: “The students are running the high school and the police aren’t doing anything either.
“I’m sick of hearing about kids being attacked and I’m sick of my daughter’s education and safety not being a priority over these animals. I’m not the only mother concerned or wanting to speak out about this.”
A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said the local authority takes bullying “extremely seriously”.
She added: “We investigate all allegations and take appropriate action where necessary, including involving Police Scotland as required.
“There is no evidence of systemic bullying in the Borders as a whole, or in any particular school.
“Bullying does occur in schools from time to time, but it is unacceptable and we continue to work with teachers, parents and pupils to ensure that there are respectful relationships in all our schools.
“We would encourage any pupil who may be suffering bullying of any kind to raise it with a member of our teaching staff to ensure that the school can take the necessary action.”