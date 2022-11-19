Scottish Borders Council headquarters.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), Scotland's biggest teaching union, is staging a one-day walk-out over pay after 96 per cent of its members backed strike action on a turnout of 71 per cent.

Union leaders say the latest five per cent offer from Scottish Government and council umbrella body Cosla amounts to a real-terms wage cut of almost eight per cent.

Members of the Association of Heads and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) are taking industrial action on the same day.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said that as a result of the strike action the "difficult decision" had been taken to close all schools in the region on the day.

The spokesperson said: "The trade unions which represent teachers have balloted their members nationally and the majority have achieved a mandate in favour of industrial action in response to the national pay award offered for 2022/23.

"The two trade unions which represent the majority of teaching staff in the Scottish Borders, have announced a one day national strike to be taken on Thursday, November 24.

"As a result, Scottish Borders Council has taken the difficult decision to close all schools for pupils across the region. SBC can confirm that all Early Learning and childcare provisions will be open as normal on this date.

"SBC appreciate that school closures are concerning to parents and apologise for the disruption this and any subsequent industrial action may cause."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, next week's industrial action may not be the end of the disruption to children's education in the Borders.