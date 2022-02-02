New site mooted for Peebles murals

The murals which surround Tweedbridge Court in Peebles

The alleyway leading to the courtyard is aptly named Pennel’s Close, after the late George Pennel who supplied bikes to several generations of cyclists both locally and in Scotland.

It houses a huge mural featuring historic Peebles characters from King David to a family on the High Street today, which was painted by local artist Michael Jessing.

But the remaining blank walls that surround the courtyard could soon be filled the work of talented youngsters from the town.

Young people from Tweeddale Youth Action worked with artists Michael Jessing and Ross MacRae, to produce the stunning murals that surround the Tweedbridge Court site, soon to be developed for housing.

The artwork hid the demolished area, giving life to the walkway along the River Tweed.

Speaking of the project, Ross said the response from the local community was incredible. “It is great to have community involvement and to give something back to Peebles.”

Now that work is soon to commence on the development, Eildon Housing Association would like to see the artwork re-purposed.

Tweeddale Councillor Robin Tatler said: “The mural panels are being offered back to the community. They are very attractive, so I’m going to be asking if we can get permission to erect them on the wall owned by Boots Chemist.”

Chairman of Peebles Community Council, Les Turnbull, welcomed the idea, adding: “It would be a nice location for them, because the courtyard has the potential to be a wonderful space, and it’s a little bit bedraggled at the moment.”

As well as erecting the murals, Councillor Tatler is in talks with the Royal Bank of Scotland, which own the courtyard. to make improvements.