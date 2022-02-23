New Peebles High School is on the agenda

The proposed new school at Peebles.

An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the demolition of the existing high school and for the building of a new community campus on land currently used as school playing fields.

It is to incorporate an extension to the existing sports pavilion, partial demolition of existing school buildings, 3G sports pitches, CCTV cameras, playgrounds and a reconfiguration of car parking at the school in Springwood Road.

The high school was badly damaged by fire in 2019 and Edinburgh-based Bam Construction – the company behind the building of Jedburgh Grammar Campus – has been appointed as the contractor for the project with construction earmarked to start towards the end of this year.

A report submitted with the application, from Edinburgh-based Scott Hobbs Planning, says: “It is proposed to demolish all the existing school buildings on site, with the exception of the attractive Victorian building and sports pavilion, following the erection of a new purpose-built contemporary building on part of the existing sports playing field.”

Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Children and Young People, said: “We want to create a facility that recognises and celebrates the unique beauty of the Peebles area which can become a focal point for the surrounding area.

“Careful thought and consideration has been taken in designing a building that reflects the history of the town and blends into its local environment.”

The need for a major overhaul of the school became a priority at the end of November 2019 when a blaze ripped through the 1936-built block, the arts block, gymnasium and other areas.