New Eyemouth Primary School will be ‘what the community asked for’

Between 2015 and 2019 various plans were drawn up to replace the existing Eyemouth Primary School in Coldingham Road.

A proposal emerged for a campus-style facility which would also incorporate a library, community centre and house the town’s Citizens Advice service.

But that vision was deemed inappropriate by Eyemouth Community Council and was rejected.

Eyemouth Primary School.

Instead the plan now is for a stand alone primary school, incorporating an Early Years facility, to be built beside Eyemouth High School.

More than half a million pounds has been spent on design costs in relation to the new school, it has now emerged.

The community is awaiting an initial first draft design plan for the school from Scottish Borders Council which is due for publication within a fortnight.

Councillor James Anderson, independent for the East Berwickshire ward, is hopeful that the plan will represent “what the community asked for”.

He said: “Originally proposals were put forward at a public consultation at Eyemouth Primary School in 2015 and at the time it was described as a community campus and the plan was to put all the services inside it, including the library, community centre, Citizens Advice service and there must have been a significant amount spent on those plans.

“The community council refused all the plans because we hadn’t been consulted at all.

“It’s not a campus any more and in the next week or two we’re hoping that the first draft plan will be available for councillors and the public to see. The new plan is based on what the community asked for.

“The idea of putting a Citizens Advice Bureau in a primary school with one entrance was never a feasible option, you can’t have children and CAB users all using the same entrance.

“I think the community is a bit frustrated with the time it has taken to get to this point, however, to get these projects right it does take a long time. Now everybody has been consulted and once the first draft is available we’re going to have to agree a way to make sure that it goes out to the public.

“It’s definitely going to be designed based on all the interactions with the community. It’s not an SBS ‘here you go this is what you’re getting’ plan it’s a ‘here you go this is what you asked for’ plan.”

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council last week, Mr Anderson raised a question asking for the costs incurred on the original school project from 2015 to 2019.

In the reply, from Kelso & District councillor Simon Mountford, the council’s executive member for Estate Management and Planning, gave the costs of the latest school project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A total of £504, 347 have been spent on fees between September, 2019 and February, 2020. These fees form part of the overall costs of construction and include architectural and engineering designs and services, project and cost management services and project-related surveys. The fees mentioned are in line with those expected on a construction project of this size and complexity.

“I must point out that officers regularly monitor the fees to ensure that the council and taxpayers are getting best value. Conceptional proposals for this very important project will be presented to elected members later this financial year.”