Molly takes top award

Phil Morris, deacon of the Scottish Borders Manufacturers' Association, award winner Molly McDonagh, and boxmaster Lesley Landels.

Molly McDonagh has spoken of her delight at winning The Scottish Borders Manufacturing Corporation Bronze medal - a special accolade and prize fund of £500 - given in recognition of outstanding achievement as part of Heriot-Watt University's Fashion Technology degree programme.

And with the Corporation dating back to 1776 when it was formed by ten mill owners to assist the woollen trade in Galashiels - asking Sir Walter Scott to be their guest of honour in 1821 - the 25-year old is certainly in good company.

Molly, who is now working for Melrose-based designer, Miss Vivienne Lingerie, stated: “It was a lovely surprise to win this award. I hope my work throughout my studies showed my enthusiasm and determination to learn, and contribute to this exciting industry.”

Praising both Molly and the award, Bruce Munro Roberts, Assistant Professor in Fashion & Fashion Technology, who won the same award in 2002 as a student, told The Southern Reporter: “We are delighted that The Scottish Borders Manufacturing Corporation continue to support our Fashion Technology students, by awarding this annual prize at our Graduation ceremony.

He added: “Molly was a very worthy winner, showing true dedication and commitment throughout four years of her degree studies.”

Indeed, after 245 years the Corporation still champions and supports the local economy, but now includes both manufacturing, and service-based, businesses.

Deacon for 2022 Phil Morris, a management consultant, stated: “We have a long and proud history supporting manufacturing, and in particular, textile production in this area. As such, it is a real delight to be able to grant our annual award to such a talented local design student, who is already carrying on the proud tradition of textile design with such talent and flair.”

Boxmaster Lesley Landels, the founder and managing director of artisan-candle and home fragrances business, Love Scottish, added: “When we met Molly she was just so happy and pleased to have won, it was very humbling to be able to support her.”