Each year a school in the region is chosen to design the authority's festive card. This year it was the turn of Langlee Primary, where P7’s Michal Tyton came out on top with his delightful Christmas postbox design, landing a £25 book token in the process.

Runners-up were Skye Finley, P5/6 and Emily Robertson, also P5/6. Council convener David Parker judged the competition with fellow councillor Sandy Aitchison and headteacher Jenny Grant. He said: “The standard of entries this year was outstanding and I thank the children at Langlee for all their efforts. Choosing a winner was tough but Michal’s festive post-box scene was fantastic and I was delighted to use it as my official Christmas card.”