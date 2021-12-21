Langlee Primary School pupil designs Scottish Borders Council's official Christmas card

Scottish Borders Council’s official Christmas card has been ‘delivered’ by a pupil at Langlee Primary School in Galashiels.

By Paul Kelly
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:36 pm
Michal Tyton.

Each year a school in the region is chosen to design the authority's festive card. This year it was the turn of Langlee Primary, where P7’s Michal Tyton came out on top with his delightful Christmas postbox design, landing a £25 book token in the process.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Runners-up were Skye Finley, P5/6 and Emily Robertson, also P5/6. Council convener David Parker judged the competition with fellow councillor Sandy Aitchison and headteacher Jenny Grant. He said: “The standard of entries this year was outstanding and I thank the children at Langlee for all their efforts. Choosing a winner was tough but Michal’s festive post-box scene was fantastic and I was delighted to use it as my official Christmas card.”

Sandy Aitchison, with headteacher Sandy Grant, Michael and David Parker.
Michael with Skye and Emily.
David ParkerScottish Borders CouncilGalashiels