Kelso pupils ace social enterprise challenge

Team Candy Canes, Honey-Rose Fellowes and Pola Majowka at work on their business.

And, this year, the teams were given the challenge of creating their own social enterprise, with the profits going to their chosen good cause.

Teacher Lisa Fisher said: “ Each year the pupils of KHS amaze us with their innovation, determination and kindness, and this year has been no exception.

"This year’s S3 cohort have embodied our values of participation, respect, inclusion, determination and excellence in everything they have done and as a school, we are extremely proud of them.”

Three of the Fit For Fun team on their sponsored bleep test.

Team Caring Bakes used the schools home economics facilities to bake some tasty treats and sold them to willing customers, donating their profits to Rock Trust.

The Care Pack team created care packages to send to residents at Queen’s House Kelso, while the sporty Fit for Fun team completed a sponsored bleep test for the Doddie Weir Foundation.

The Supporting the Supporters team made sweet treats at home for the school’s support staff, while The Sweet Room team set up a safe space in the school where pupils could enjoy their lunch in peace, recognising the canteen can be a daunting place for some.

Team Candy Canes purchased candy canes and set up an online form to allow members of the school community to send anonymous messages to a friend/colleague to spread some kindness and joy, while Team Doggy Delights collected together dog treats, and made Christmas bags to sell to the dog owners within the school, with profits going to Borders Pet Rescue. And the Every Mind Matters team made festive hot chocolate sets to encourage people to take time out for themselves and focus on their mental health.

In total, the teams raised a total of £201.88 for a variety of different charities and social causes.

Mrs Fisher said: “Through their own hard work, dedication and kindness, they have made a huge success of this project and we are extremely proud of their efforts.