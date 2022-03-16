Jedburgh Grammar Campus short-listed for top national architecture award

The campus building has been likened to a luxury hotel, rather than a school.

Jedburgh Grammar Campus set out to be “the most publicly accessible and community-orientated school in Scotland” before opening is doors in August 2020.

Now it appears well on its way to achieving that goal after being short-listed for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards 2022, which recognise the most forward-thinking projects.

The ultra-modern school moved so far away from a traditional educational facility design that some have compared it to a luxury hotel.

It features science and technology labs, work rooms, a public library and large open place studio spaces designed for early learners right through to school leavers.

The campus also boasts sports facilities, including a multi-use games area, a hockey pitch, synthetic running track, a grass track and gym.

The design from Glasgow-based Stallan Brand Architecture and Design focused on accessibility, flexibility and finding spaces that better suited the needs of both pupils and for its wider use as a Jedburgh community hub.

The ethos behind the design was to allow pupils to take ownership of these spaces and encourage them to curate their own learning and in doing so create “more nurturing, playful and dynamic places”.

Headteacher Susan Oliver said the school had received a wide range of positive feedback since opening, adding: “The open and flexible layout has led to a greater collaboration between teachers, ensuring a better learning experience for our children and young people.

“The visibility of learning promotes professional standards, as teachers at a glance are able to see innovative practice of their colleagues, leading to a raising of standards for all.

“The comprehensive IT infrastructure has enabled a rapid improvement in digital literacy of staff and pupils alike.”

Other short-listed buildings include Barony Campus, Forth Valley Campus, Inverness Justice Centre and the Lockerbie Sawmill.

The panel of judges will score each project based on their architectural integrity, sustainability, usability, context, delivery and execution.