Honorary Fellow Jodie hails his best decision ever
Borders College students donned their fineries on Friday for the highlight of the year, the 2022 Graduation Ceremony, held at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso.
Having worked hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the many achievements and successes of all the students over the last year.
Chair of the college, Ray McGowan, welcomed graduates and their guests, saying: “This is the best day in the Borders College calendar. It is the day when the college comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students.
“I want to take a minute or two to acknowledge the amazing achievements of today’s graduates, who, despite the many challenges over the last couple of years, have overcome all of them and have truly earned the right to collect their certificates today.”
College principal Pete Smith added: “The skills that we provide for our students at Borders College are essential in ensuring that the Borders community grows and thrives.
“We have had many successes over the last year but, the most important is that of our students, represented by our graduates here today.
“Whether your next chapter is employment, further study or travel, or another exciting challenge, we wish you well. You are part of the Borders College community and as you leave here today go out and be the best you can be. This is your moment, treasure it.”
Mr Smith also presented this year’s honorary fellowship to Jodie Millar.
Jodie’s passion for care saw him work in various NHS roles after leaving school, before going on to work in the hospitality trade.
A change of career at age 38 saw him enrolling with Borders College to study hairdressing … “the best decision I ever made”. He won student of the year and opened his own salon, Millar’s Hair, in 2015.
Jodie’s also is an ex-chairman of the Gail Wilson Memorial Trust, ex-chairman and current vice chairman and principal marshal of the Braw Lads Gathering Executive Council, president (and ugly sister) of the Right Angle Theatre Company.
Jodie said that being made an honorary fellow was an “absolute honour”.
The full list of graduating students was as follows:
Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation
Susan Rennie - PDA Operational Leadership and Management
Alison Richards - SVQ in Care Services Leadership and Management Level 4
Shirley Cooper - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3
Melissa Milne - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3
Carol Oliver - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3
Angela Robinson - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3
Susan White - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3
Bruce Chisholm - SVQ in Management Level 3
Lesley Irvine - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4
Samantha Millan - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4
Gemma Nicolson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4
Nicole Byers - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Beata Kendra-Jones - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Nicola Laing - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Jacqueline Locke - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Chelsea Lowe - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Stacey Papastamatiou - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Courtney Reid - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Peter Robertson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Tegan Wilson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3
Leonie Lough - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 4
Inga Arlauskiene - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Jen Brown - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Jade Coates - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Lesleyanne Crawford - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Christine Fisher - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Hannah Inglis - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Shellie Johnson - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Sarah McMillan - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Jan Renton - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Magdalena Ruszkowska - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Kirsty Turnbull - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3
Creative Industries and Business
Reece Macfarlane - HND Art and Design
Jessica Christine McCreadie - HND Art and Design
Johanna Taylor - HND Art and Design
Andreea Catalina Petrisor - HNC Art and Design
Billie Jayne Dishington - HND Business
Tanya Thomson - HND Business
Ben Cruikshank - Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery
Alana Third - Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery
Rural Skills
Liam Govan - HND Animal Care
Rachel Macvicar - HND Animal Care
Tom Brendan Martin - HND Animal Care
Felix Johannes Meister - HNC Game and Wildlife Management
University of Highlands and Islands
Mo Brown - HNC Horticulture
Sport and Outdoor Activities
Matthew Mcdonald - HND Coaching and Developing Sport
Lewis Watt - HND Coaching and Developing Sport
Health, Social Care, Supported Programmes and Childhood Practice
Lara Marie Macgregor - HNC Care and Administrative Practice
Patricia Belle Abris - HND Childhood Practice
Lauren McMullan - HND Childhood Practice
Rachael Mary Barnett - HNC Childhood Practice
Zoe Louise Borthwick - HNC Childhood Practice
Kaci Loftus - HNC Childhood Practice
Ludmila Maliha - HNC Childhood Practice
Kimberley O’May - HNC Childhood Practice
Emma Patterson - HNC Childhood Practice
Kirsty Louise Duff - PDA Developing Professional Practice in Health and Social Care
Pauline Scott - PDA Developing Professional Practice in Health and Social Care
Hannah Zoe Bolton - HNC Social Services
Amy Bremner - HNC Social Services
Lilian Tarisai Chiwanza - HNC Social Services
Dominika Guziel - HNC Social Services
Angela Hinton - HNC Social Services
Adrian Locke - HNC Social Services
Sophie Lowe - HNC Social Services
Andrea Dawn Jane Mclachlan - HNC Social Services
Shanice Miller - HNC Social Service
Nikita Weatherston - HNC Social Services
STEM
Steven Lee - HNC Computing
Igor Malihs - HNC Electrical Engineering
Steph Rowley - Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
Sustainable Construction
Eoin Mackenzie - PDA Carpentry and Joinery
Saul Smedley - PDA Carpentry and Joinery
University of Aberdeen
Mark Catto - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)
Jana Chandler - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)
David James Slight - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)
Colin Waddell - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)