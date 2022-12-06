Honorary Fellow Jodie hails his best decision ever

Chair Ray McGowan, Honorary Fellow Jodie Millar and Principal Pete Smith.

Having worked hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the many achievements and successes of all the students over the last year.

Chair of the college, Ray McGowan, welcomed graduates and their guests, saying: “This is the best day in the Borders College calendar. It is the day when the college comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students.

“I want to take a minute or two to acknowledge the amazing achievements of today’s graduates, who, despite the many challenges over the last couple of years, have overcome all of them and have truly earned the right to collect their certificates today.”

Borders College graduating students, 2022.

College principal Pete Smith added: “The skills that we provide for our students at Borders College are essential in ensuring that the Borders community grows and thrives.

“We have had many successes over the last year but, the most important is that of our students, represented by our graduates here today.

“Whether your next chapter is employment, further study or travel, or another exciting challenge, we wish you well. You are part of the Borders College community and as you leave here today go out and be the best you can be. This is your moment, treasure it.”

Mr Smith also presented this year’s honorary fellowship to Jodie Millar.

Another group of students celebrate the end of their studies.

Jodie’s passion for care saw him work in various NHS roles after leaving school, before going on to work in the hospitality trade.

A change of career at age 38 saw him enrolling with Borders College to study hairdressing … “the best decision I ever made”. He won student of the year and opened his own salon, Millar’s Hair, in 2015.

Jodie’s also is an ex-chairman of the Gail Wilson Memorial Trust, ex-chairman and current vice chairman and principal marshal of the Braw Lads Gathering Executive Council, president (and ugly sister) of the Right Angle Theatre Company.

Jodie said that being made an honorary fellow was an “absolute honour”.

The full list of graduating students was as follows:

Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation

Susan Rennie - PDA Operational Leadership and Management

Alison Richards - SVQ in Care Services Leadership and Management Level 4

Shirley Cooper - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Melissa Milne - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Carol Oliver - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Angela Robinson - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Susan White - SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Bruce Chisholm - SVQ in Management Level 3

Lesley Irvine - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4

Samantha Millan - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4

Gemma Nicolson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4

Nicole Byers - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Beata Kendra-Jones - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Nicola Laing - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Jacqueline Locke - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Chelsea Lowe - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Stacey Papastamatiou - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Courtney Reid - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Peter Robertson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Tegan Wilson - SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Leonie Lough - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 4

Inga Arlauskiene - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Jen Brown - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Jade Coates - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Lesleyanne Crawford - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Christine Fisher - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Hannah Inglis - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Shellie Johnson - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Sarah McMillan - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Jan Renton - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Magdalena Ruszkowska - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Kirsty Turnbull - SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Creative Industries and Business

Reece Macfarlane - HND Art and Design

Jessica Christine McCreadie - HND Art and Design

Johanna Taylor - HND Art and Design

Andreea Catalina Petrisor - HNC Art and Design

Billie Jayne Dishington - HND Business

Tanya Thomson - HND Business

Ben Cruikshank - Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery

Alana Third - Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery

Rural Skills

Liam Govan - HND Animal Care

Rachel Macvicar - HND Animal Care

Tom Brendan Martin - HND Animal Care

Felix Johannes Meister - HNC Game and Wildlife Management

University of Highlands and Islands

Mo Brown - HNC Horticulture

Sport and Outdoor Activities

Matthew Mcdonald - HND Coaching and Developing Sport

Lewis Watt - HND Coaching and Developing Sport

Health, Social Care, Supported Programmes and Childhood Practice

Lara Marie Macgregor - HNC Care and Administrative Practice

Patricia Belle Abris - HND Childhood Practice

Lauren McMullan - HND Childhood Practice

Rachael Mary Barnett - HNC Childhood Practice

Zoe Louise Borthwick - HNC Childhood Practice

Kaci Loftus - HNC Childhood Practice

Ludmila Maliha - HNC Childhood Practice

Kimberley O’May - HNC Childhood Practice

Emma Patterson - HNC Childhood Practice

Kirsty Louise Duff - PDA Developing Professional Practice in Health and Social Care

Pauline Scott - PDA Developing Professional Practice in Health and Social Care

Hannah Zoe Bolton - HNC Social Services

Amy Bremner - HNC Social Services

Lilian Tarisai Chiwanza - HNC Social Services

Dominika Guziel - HNC Social Services

Angela Hinton - HNC Social Services

Adrian Locke - HNC Social Services

Sophie Lowe - HNC Social Services

Andrea Dawn Jane Mclachlan - HNC Social Services

Shanice Miller - HNC Social Service

Nikita Weatherston - HNC Social Services

STEM

Steven Lee - HNC Computing

Igor Malihs - HNC Electrical Engineering

Steph Rowley - Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles

Sustainable Construction

Eoin Mackenzie - PDA Carpentry and Joinery

Saul Smedley - PDA Carpentry and Joinery

University of Aberdeen

Mark Catto - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)

Jana Chandler - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)

David James Slight - Teaching Qualification (Further Education)

