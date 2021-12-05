Joanne Simpson with Rock Trust project manager Iain Mills, at Tescos in Galashiels. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

One in four people affected by homelessness are aged between 16 and 24.

And the Borders is not immune from ‘sofa surfing’ – where people without a permanent home crash out on the sofas of friends.

IT provider SoConnect teamed up with the Rock Trust to highlight the issue by pitching up a sofa at Tesco Extra from 10am on Saturday, December 4.

Rock Trust is using its 30th anniversary year to make the invisible nature of youth homelessness visible.