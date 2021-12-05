Homelessness in the Borders was highlighted at a Galashiels supermarket over the weekend
Homelessness among young people in the Borders was highlighted by a sofa installation at a Galashiels supermarket over the weekend.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:27 pm
One in four people affected by homelessness are aged between 16 and 24.
And the Borders is not immune from ‘sofa surfing’ – where people without a permanent home crash out on the sofas of friends.
IT provider SoConnect teamed up with the Rock Trust to highlight the issue by pitching up a sofa at Tesco Extra from 10am on Saturday, December 4.
Rock Trust is using its 30th anniversary year to make the invisible nature of youth homelessness visible.
They have toured community spaces around Scotland with their ‘Sofa Stories’ installation.