Tesco Extra in Galashiels. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

IT provider SoConnect has teamed up with the Rock Trust to highlight the issue by pitching up a sofa at Tesco Extra from 10am on Saturday, December 4.

Youth Homelessness is often a hidden issue because so often young people are sleeping on sofas or floors of friends and even strangers, placing them at significant risk of exploitation and abuse.

Rock Trust is using its 30th anniversary year to make the invisible nature of youth homelessness visible.

They have toured community spaces around Scotland with their ‘Sofa Stories’ installation.