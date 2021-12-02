Homelessness coming under sharp focus at a Galashiels supermarket this weekend
The often hidden issue of homelessness and sofa surfing in the Scottish Borders will come into sharp focus at a Galashiels supermarket on Saturday, December 4.
IT provider SoConnect has teamed up with the Rock Trust to highlight the issue by pitching up a sofa at Tesco Extra from 10am on Saturday, December 4.
Youth Homelessness is often a hidden issue because so often young people are sleeping on sofas or floors of friends and even strangers, placing them at significant risk of exploitation and abuse.
Rock Trust is using its 30th anniversary year to make the invisible nature of youth homelessness visible.
They have toured community spaces around Scotland with their ‘Sofa Stories’ installation.
"Even in the idyllic Scottish Borders we cannot ignore homelessness,” said SoConnect account manager Karin Moroney.