Motorcyclists’ deaths make up one in five of fatalities on Scotland’s roads.

And the death rate on routes within the Scottish Borders show it to be one of the worst affected.

Less than two weeks ago a man was left with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A707 near Selkirk.

It’s a situation the Borders Group of Advanced Motorcyclists (BGAM) is eager to tackle head-on.

This Saturday, July 10, the BGAM will be holding its 6th annual open day at Hawick Police Station, Howdenbank, from 10am to 3pm.

Jimmy Wright, BGAM group secretary, said: “All the partners involved are keen to reduce the number of incidents involving motorcycles in and around the Scottish Borders.

"One of the ways to achieve this is through education and the ‘Skills for

Life’ course which aims to make motorcycle riders become ‘Thinking Riders’ through the continual use of the five elements of motorcycle control: information, position, speed, gear and acceleration.

“We are also heavily involved with the Young Driver Program (up to 26 year olds) where they do the training, pass the test and get a full refund.

“If you want to know more about advanced riding/driving and the ‘Skills for Life’ courses, come along on the day and have a chat with one of our friendly team of observers or contact us at [email protected]”

Following the success of previous years, BGAM will be offering the first five to sign up a £75 refund and for next five a £50 refund on the IAM Road Smart ‘Skills for Life’ course, which costs £149, as part of their drive to encourage better and safer motorcycling on local roads.

The refunded places are available on a first come first served basis to those who attend and sign up on the day, with the money being refunded upon successful completion of the course within a year (for Borders residents only).

This year the BGAM is being supported by Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.

Also, a free 30-minute ride assessment with a qualified IAM Road Smart observer will also be available throughout the day.