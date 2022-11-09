Greens chief visits college's award-winning facility

From left: Greg Steel and Jimmy Louth (CLM), Robert Hewitt (facilities manager) Patrick Harvie MSP, Pete Smith (college principal) Jane Grant (executive director, enterprise & business innovation.

The minister heard about the college’s net zero ambitions and looked at the courses, skills, and projects happening within the college.

Mr Harvie was given a tour of the campus’s award-winning facilities and got the chance to speak with staff, students and young people about the renewables training courses on offer.

The co-leader of the Scottish Green Party said: “Colleges have a fundamental part to play in developing the skills and knowledge we need for a net zero future for Scotland, and it was great to see the role Borders College is playing in this challenging but exciting journey.

“Educational institutions like the college have a special responsibility in terms of teaching current and future generations about low carbon technology, and the Scottish Government will continue to support the growth of green skills across the Borders and the wider country as we continue our just transition to net zero.”

Mr Harvie’s responsibilities include active travel, energy efficiency, heat networks, building standards and new deals for tenants.

He is also a serving member of the cabinet sub-committee on legislation.

The MSP was keen to hear how businesses from across the sectors can make the most of the technology and expertise available at the college.

A recent example of this is the work with Eyemouth Marine, which developed a prototype for marine equipment that will future-proof the craft of boat building.

Also speaking at the event was Borders College principal and CEO Pete Smith, who said: “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and we were delighted to welcome Mr Harvie to our Hawick campus to see the range of low carbon technologies and learning opportunities available.