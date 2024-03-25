Galashiels charity receives huge timber donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local Shedders ( and She-dders ) were overwhelmed by the delivery of dry timber that was given to them by the staff at Jewsons.

Although the blustery conditions were a considerable challenge, our volunteers were determined to cover the precious materials.

The prospect of the many projects that it will make possible brought tears to their eyes, or perhaps it was the biting wind and the odd trapped finger in the battle to install the tarpaulin.

The Men's Shed at Galashiels. The charity has received a huge donation of timber for its projects.

The Shed would like to extend an invitation to men - and women - to come to learn new skills and create new friendships.