Galashiels charity receives huge timber donation

The Men's Shed on Marigold Drive in Langlee in Galashiels has taken delivery of a consignment from the local branch of Jewsons in Wilderhaugh.
By Gordon DalyContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT
The local Shedders ( and She-dders ) were overwhelmed by the delivery of dry timber that was given to them by the staff at Jewsons.

Although the blustery conditions were a considerable challenge, our volunteers were determined to cover the precious materials.

The prospect of the many projects that it will make possible brought tears to their eyes, or perhaps it was the biting wind and the odd trapped finger in the battle to install the tarpaulin.

The Men's Shed at Galashiels. The charity has received a huge donation of timber for its projects.The Men's Shed at Galashiels. The charity has received a huge donation of timber for its projects.
The Shed would like to extend an invitation to men - and women - to come to learn new skills and create new friendships.

A spokesman said: "We provide a safe environment to explore the delicacy of a table saw, the delights of CNC machining or the satisfaction of industrial sewing machines as wells as many other skills and crafts. We are so grateful for any donations and can guarantee that the items will be put to good use."

