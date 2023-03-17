News you can trust since 1855
Galashiels Academy pupils in Parliament trip

Pupils from Galashiels Academy recently toured the Houses of Parliament with Borders MP John Lamont.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT
Galashiels Academy pupils at Westminster with John Lamont MP and Lord Purvis of Tweed.
The group of 40 pupils from 4th, 5th and 6th year went on an official tour of the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Mr Lamont met the group in one of the committee rooms in the Houses of Parliament with Lord Purvis of Tweed.

They discussed the differences between Westminster and the Scottish Parliament, the scrutiny of legislation, and the power of social media.

Mr Lamont, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet with bright young pupils from Galashiels Academy as they toured the House of Commons. It is inspiring to see such a keen interest in politics and the workings of our democracy from local school pupils.

“Their enthusiasm and knowledge was fantastic. They were a credit to their school and the Borders.”

