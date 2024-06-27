Gala Kids Get Cooking
Burgh Primary School Parent Council has been awarded funding from the Hayward Sanderson Trust for its ‘What’s On Your Plate’ project which encourages children to try their hand at cooking and learn more about diets and cultures through preparing their own meals and snacks. Teacher Chloe Paterson came up with the idea as a way of helping enhance pupils learning opportunities.
The funding allowed the school to purchase a specially designed portable cooking trolley which allows pupils an opportunity to learn how to prepare food in their own classroom environment. In addition, the children have been exploring the role of food in different cultures and tradition, recently learning how to make Matzah, a Jewish Bread made during the Passover celebrations.
This is the latest investment in the town by the Hayward Sanderson Trust which each year provides significant charitable donations to groups across Galashiels, including investment in the local football, cricket and hockey clubs as well as support for youth projects in the town.
Scott Brotherston from Burgh Parent/Carer Council said:
‘This is a fantastic donation and will make a massive difference to our school as it provides pupils with a customised piece of equipment which can be used over the next few years day in, day out. Cooking is a life skill and we will also invite families to come in and cook with the children to share the experience together. The Burgh is the oldest school in Galashiels and in 2025 will celebrate its 150th birthday and this initiative is just one of the things we have planned to mark the anniversary. It’s fantastic for a town like Gala to have a trust like Hayward Sanderson dedicated to supporting its people and ensuring that grassroots voluntary groups can apply for that little bit of extra help that turns a good idea into a reality.’
Teacher Chloe Paterson said:
‘This is a brilliant resource for the children and already many of the classes have had a go at using the cooker. I’d seen similar equipment used at schools I’d worked in before and suggested we try and bring a portable system into the Burgh so it could be moved freely between classrooms. With support from our Parent Council and the kindness of the Hayward Sanderson foundation we’ve made it a reality. We want the children to pick up life skills at the Burgh and this is a fantastic way of doing that.’
