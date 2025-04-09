Fury spreads across the Borders over proposals to mothball nurseries

Proposed nursery closures spark anger in the Borders.

Fury has erupted in the Borders following news that Scottish Borders Council plan to close a number of nurseries due to a decline in child numbers.

The local authority said the sites across the region were operating at 50 percent capacity or below and should be mothballed.

There are a total of nine being mothballed, three of which are currently already inactive, which are – Fountainhall, Westruther, Sprouston.

The remaining settings facing the axe are – Channelkirk, Yetholm, Ednam, Walkerburn, Glendinning, Cockburnspath.

However, there was a level of confusion in the Education Department’s report, as early learning centres in Gordon, Broughton, and Coldingham were recommended ‘inactive’ on individual reports, but deemed safe from closure in the main recommendation.

The report states that there is no entitlement to access an ELC setting associated with the catchment school, and only 47 of Scottish Borders Primary Schools have an associated ELC setting.

As part of the admissions process, parents/carers identify a first and second preference for ELC setting, because first place can’t be guaranteed.

A link officer will meet with parents and carers to discuss and agree placement at alternative provisions within the region.

Before a final decision is made on any of the settings proposed for mothballing, a consultation will be undertaken to allow those affected by the proposed changes to have a say on the impacts.

A campaign was launched by parents in Channelkirk which resulted in eight enrollments – the number they were told was needed to keep the nursery safe from closure.

But parents say SBC “shifted the goalposts” resulting in the nursery looking set to be mothballed

Paul Fulton of Save Channelkirk Nursery Group, said: “There has never at any stage of this process been any mention of this 50 percent capacity figure. It appears that the goalposts are conveniently being moved behind the scenes to fit with an agenda to close us and the other affected nurseries.

“This whole process has been truly awful from the very start, with a complete lack of transparency and accountability from the Council. We have been of the opinion that it has always been their intention to close our nursery and the Education Department have consistently moved the goalposts behind the scenes, changing the criteria and terminology to suit their agenda. “We don't meet the criteria for mothballing which should be reserved for a setting where enrollments have fallen to a level of zero or very low. We have 8 children enrolled for next year, which is the same total that we have this year. “We have long since given up any faith we have in the system and process, but we will continue to fight this any way we possibly can because we are all passionate about the fantastic education our children receive at the nursery, and their through journey at Channelkirk Primary School.”

The education Department’s recommendations will be considered by a meeting of the Executive Committee on April 15.

Today (Wednesday) dozens of families across the Borders say they are shocked to hear the news and are launching petitions calling for a halt on nursery closures.

On social media, chairman of Walkerburn Community Council Colin Kerr, said: “At a time when our Council Tax has just been hiked up by 10 percent the reward is to cut services in our village. I wholeheartedly disagree with these cuts.”

Local politicians said the proposals should be “dropped immediately”.

Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: “It is extremely concerning that several nurseries across the Borders may close in the near future.

“These proposals have not been properly considered and the lack of discussion with parents has been disappointing.

“The council must find alternative ways to save money as these plans are simply unacceptable. We should be protecting rural services, not closing them down.”

And MSP, Rachael Hamilton, echoed this, adding: “It’s basic common sense that parents and children need good nursery care near where they live.

“Closing these nurseries would be a huge inconvenience for local families and working parents, and could prevent people from moving to small towns in the future.

“The failure to engage meaningfully with parents has been disgraceful, with many completely blindsided by these proposals.

“I urge the council to listen to parents and not go ahead with these proposals.”

MSP Christine Grahame, said: “I am disappointed to hear that Scottish Borders Council propose mothballing these early learning and childcare settings in the Borders, including Channelkirk Nursery which local parents have campaigned so vigorously to save.

“I had requested the Leader of the Council Euan Jardine pause any decision as I await a response from the Scottish Government this week. He has not replied.

“If the mothballing goes ahead it is essential that the correct processes are followed and that parents are consulted before any closures go ahead.

“It is clear from the guidance under the Education (Scotland) Act 2010 that mothballing must not be used to circumvent the stringent requirements under the Act for any “closures” and, along with the Channelkirk parents who were right to be concerned from the outset, I will ensure the guidance is followed to the letter.”

The proposals have ignited a campaign of anger in the region.

And it has begged the question from members of the public across communities – what other cuts are looming in the Scottish Borders.